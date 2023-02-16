Pasuwa honoured in Malawi

kalisto Pasuwa

The Chronicle

 

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWEAN coach Kalisto Pasuwa has been named the Coach of the Season in Malawi after guiding

Nyasa Big Bullets to a fourth consecutive league title during the 2022 season.

Pasuwa was honoured at an awards ceremony held on Wednesday.

The 52-year old former Warriors coach has led Nyasha Big Bullets to four successive league titles.

The feat means the former Dynamos and Zimbabwe has won the league title in eight consecutive seasons he has been a coach at a club. He also won four championships with DeMbare from 2011 to 2014.

Last season, Bullets achieved the league triumph with 73 points, ten ahead of runners-up Blue Eagles.

They set a new highest score of points to win the championship, beating the 71-point tally achieved in the 2018 season.

It was a great award ceremony for Nyasa Big Bullets as one of Pasuwa’s players, Gomezgani Chirwa took home the Player of the Season accolade at the awards ceremony having also picked up the Best Defender award, Patrick Mwaungulu won the Best Midfielder and Babatunde Adepoju was adjudged the Best Striker. [email protected]

