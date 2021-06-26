Pathisa Nyathi fact sheet

Full name: Pathisa Nyathi

Date of birth: 10 July 1951

Place of birth: Sankonjana, Kezi

Marital status: Widower

Spouse: Elizabeth Nyathi

Number of kids: Three (Sikhanyisile Sibanda, Butholezwe Kgosi Nyathi and Fikile Nyathi)

Grandchildren: Three (Sibusiso Leeroy Sibanda, Londisizwe Nyathi, Kamogetsi Nyathi)

Career: Retired educationist

Number of books he has written: Over 80

Number of awards he has won: Over 10 during his whole career

Favourite activity: Reading and writing

Dislikes: Noise, onion and winter

Some books he has penned: First book was Angilacala published by Literature Bureau, Igugu LikaMathwakazi 1820 – 1893 launched by the late Vice President Dr Joshua Mqabuko kaNyongolo Nkomo in 1994 at McKeurtan Primary School in 1994. In 1998, he published historical books written by him on the biographies of Zimbabwe’s national heroes. In 1999, he wrote Madoda Lolani Incukuthu: Imbali YamaNdebele – 1896 that was published by Mambo Press. More books are Lozikeyi Dlodlo Queen of the Ndebele (2010), Alvord Mabena: The Man and his Roots (2000), Masotsha Ndlovu: Search of Freedom (1998) and Kolobeja (2010), which is a collection of Ndebele folktales.

More of his works: Short story – No God in the cave. Poem, Now the Poets Speak and Giya Mthwakazi. His short story, Ngilecala won him first prize in the Zimbabwe Book Publishers Association Awards in 1981 Literature Bureau competition. A textbook, Vulingqondo was in the Zimbabwe Junior Certificate (ZJC) curriculum. He has also written Inyathelo Six – grade six Ndebele textbook and Igugu LikaMathwakazi: Imbali YamaNdebele 1820 – 1893, which was launched by the late Vice President Dr Joshua Nkomo during Bulawayo’s centenary celebrations in 1994.

Awards: Won a National Arts Merit Award (Nama) in 1992 for his literary work. Won a Nama Lifetime achievement award and Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards achievement award in the 2020 edition.

Titles he holds/held: Zimbabwe International Book Fair trustee. History Association of Zimbabwe spokesperson. Zimbabwe Academic and Non-Fiction Authors, Bulawayo chapter vice-chairman. Mpopoma High School development association chairman. Secretary-general of Zimbabwe Writers Union. Deputy provincial education director for Matabeleland North until 1994. Bulawayo City Council spokesperson from 1994.