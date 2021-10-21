Pathisa Nyathi launches biography at 70th birthday

Pathisa cuts a cake at his 70th birthday celebration in the presence of relatives and friends in Kezi last Saturday

Yvonne Ncube, Showbiz Reporter

RENOWNED cultural scholar, educationist, playwright, writer and biographer Pathisa Nyathi, released his own biography chronicling his life from infancy last Saturday.

Nyathi has written over 50 books, hundreds of essays about historical events and culture and produced biographies for others, and yet he had not written his own.

The memoir which comes in two volumes was launched as he celebrated his 70th birthday in, Sankonjana, under the leadership of Headman Silebuho Nyathi in Kezi.

Book one, which is 161 pages long, covers the years from 1951 to 1973 when he completed his teaching training at Gweru Teachers’ College and book two, which is 151 pages in length, encompasses the years from 1974 to the present day.

On that day, locals ignored the scorching sun in order to witness the joyous celebration that so many had been anticipating. The historian could not hold back tears of excitement as he listened to his family, relatives, and friends express their delight.

Albert Nyathi, the event’s master of ceremonies and a relative of the historian, described Nyathi as a well-informed individual who deserved more recognition.

“We have a lot of universities in the country that use Nyathi’s knowledge and materials for research purposes. The big question remains why he has not been honoured with a doctorate for the works he has done. This bothers me a lot. Credit has to be given where it’s due,” he said.

His brother, Ananias likened the historian with the late Father Zimbabwe, Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo.

His children described him as a kind and supportive father and urged him that his biography should not be the end of his writing journey.

“Kuthiwa intandane enhle ngumakhothwa ngunina, kodwa thina ubaba usondlile kuhle ngempela saze sakhula,” said Sikhanyile Nyathi his elder daughter.

Nyathi who has dedicated his life to African arts, culture and heritage co-founded Amagugu Heritage with his son, Butholezwe Nyathi. By writing 65 books, the historian has surpassed his late friend Ndabezinhle S Sigogo’s record. — @SeehYvonne.