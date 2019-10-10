Patience Musa makes music comeback

Wayne Chiridza, Showbiz Reporter

ARTISTIC radio and television personality Patience Musa has made a comeback to the music scene with a single titled Vanonyepa.

The Afro-Jazz musician, a former Mateo and Friends member, who has been reticent for the past 10 years, bounced back last month with the track which talks about jealousy, gossip and envy.

Vanonyepa, since its release on YouTube has been receiving positive feedback with musician Trevor Dongo calling it “an amazing piece”. Some even described Musa as the next Chiwoniso Maraire.

Musa who presents The Exhale on ZiFM Stereo said her love for music necessitated the surprise resurgence.

“Well, I have been in and out of the studio more than I should be in it as I’ve been tied up with other things. However, my passion and love for music made me do this song which I hope my past fans will appreciate.

“I released the song online last month and I’m planning to officially launch it this month as part of efforts to measure my relevance in the entertainment scene,” said Musa.

She said she is now working on an album which she hopes to release early next year. The tracks will not solely be Afro-Jazz, but will focus on other genres which she said will be a surprise.

“I’m working on an album which I hope to release next year. This new single will be part of that album. To build up the album, I’ll be releasing the second single in December.

“The album won’t be entirely jazz as I’ll throw in a few surprises to mix it up,” said the vocalist.

Commenting on the music scene, Musa said a lot of things have changed as genres like Jazz have been overtaken by the likes of Zimdancehall.

“The music scene has been hectic and it’s a bit hard to make it in the genre (Afro Jazz) I specialise in as there are now many different genres that people have found solace in. I could perform now and the number of attendees would be low as compared to back in the day,” she said.

Musa made her singing debut in 1999 while she was studying for her Advanced Level after she participated in a singing competition. Thereafter, she joined Mateo and Friends which comprised of Willom Tight and Mateo Kaunda. Together they released hit songs such as Asambe Africa and Pamuhacha.

She has shared the stage with various musicians such as Brenda Fassie, Dorothy Masuka, Oliver Mtukudzi, Andy Brown and Busi Ncube. – @waynecas