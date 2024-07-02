Patient pays tribute to Mpilo Central Hospital for sterling service

(Unedited letter)

SERVICE RECEIVED FROM MPILO HOSPITAL PRIVATE WARD

MY name is Gertrude Mothibe, from Lesotho and working in Botswana. I went to Bulawayo in Zimbabwe on the 13th of April 2024 and, unfortunately, had a run-in with dogs which event landed me in hospital – Mpilo (Central) Hospital, in its private ward. I was in bad shape, needing two surgeries and a 12-day hospital stay. During that time, I received such sterling service that I truly need to thank all the staff in that ward. The doctor in charge of my case, Dr. Shelton Kudzi Chivanga attended to me with knowledge, skills, care, kindness and empathy that went a long way to the speed of my healing. His team of doctors in the ward and theatre exhibited the same qualities, plus admirable teamwork. I may not have all the names of these other doctors, but to all those who attended to me, I am so grateful for your work, and for suffering my crazy jokes with grace. For all the doctors, it may have been just another day and just another patient in the hospital, but for me – you saved my life, you saved my mobility. I could easily have lost use of my legs from the extent of the injuries. Yet today I am back in Botswana and able to carry on with my job.

The sterling service I not only received from the doctors but the nurses, I referred to as my dear daughters and sons. Thank you all, and God bless you. The kitchen team made such nutritious meals that contributed to my healing. The cleaners, dear friends, and your gentle chats made the days pass comfortably.

Lastly, I believe all this care was enabled by the team that I did not meet – the management team. I thank you from the bottom of my heart for the great care I got at Mpilo Hospital from the 13th to the 25th of April 2024.