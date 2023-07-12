Patoranking, Popcaan target Zimbabwean market

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

OVER the years, Zimbabwe has seen the rise of dancehall superstar, Nutty O from an unknown individual to a musical household name.

Behind his success lies Diana Nheera who is his manager. Her musical insight has seen Nutty O grow in leaps and bounds, scoring major endorsement deals, international collaborations as well as high-profile gigs.

It is against such a background that the talent manager’s global reach has afforded her the chance to be at the forefront of the release of Patoranking’s new song, “Tonight” which features Jamaican hotshot, Popcaan.

The song is set for release today on all digital platforms.

Nheera told Chronicle Showbiz how honoured she was to be overseeing the release of the song.

“It’s an honour to be part of the story of a global project. I’m used to sending songs out of the country, so, it’s a different point of view. The projection of the song is from the two superstars’ home countries, Nigeria and Jamaica to the world.

“Zimbabwe is a major contributor to the continental and global music story alike, both creatively and as a market. Patoranking and Popcaan are two household names in the country, hence they prioritised the fans in Zimbabwe and want the song to reach all their Zimbabwean fans,” she said.

With an amount of time in the music business, Nheera has met a lot of superstars and made good rapport with them.

“I met Patoranking through a mutual friend. He is a great man, down to earth and with impeccable attention to detail. His passion for Zimbabwe impressed me because he remembers a lot of people from his last visit in 2018/9, his brother from another mother, Nutty O, the radio stations he visited and also a number of DJs that he follows on social media,” is how she would describe the Nigerian superstar

On the song, Zimbabweans who are fans of Patoranking and Popcaan can expect a synergised fusion of Afro and Jamaican Dancehall, genres that have been synonymous with the local club scene and have set parties alight in recent years. – @MbuleloMpofu