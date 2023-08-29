Patrick Kluivert congratulates President Mnangagwa on re-election

Brandon Moyo, [email protected]

NETHERLANDS football legend Patrick Kluivert has joined a list of high-profile people to congratulate President Mnangagwa and his ruling Zanu-PF for winning last week’s harmonized elections.

The football great played for Ajax Amsterdam and Barcelona. Kluivert and compatriot and Edgar Davids when the duo visited Zimbabwe in 2017, attended a Zanu-PF youth rally in Gwanda.

Congratulating President Mnangagwa in a video posted on X (formerly Twitter), the Dutch football great also hinted on visiting Zimbabwe.

“Hi, this is Patrick Kluivert speaking and I want to congratulate President Emmerson Mnangagwa for your selection and I hope to see you guys in Zimbabwe,” said Kluivert.

President Mnangagwa won the Presidential election with 2 350 711 votes which translates to 52.6 percent of the vote, beating his nearest challenger, CCC’s Mr Nelson Chamisa who got 1 967 343 (44 percent) of the votes.

Making his senior debut for Ajax at just the age of 18 in 1994, Kluivert went on to make 70 appearances for the most successful club in the Dutch Eredivisie, before moving to AC Milan in 1997.

He scored 39 goals for Ajax.

He spent one year at San Siro and moved to Spanish giants, Barcelona where he had 182 caps and found the back of the net on 90 occasions.

Kluivert also has 79 senior national team caps for Netherlands and 40 goals.