Patriotism of Late National Hero Brigadier General (Rtd) Madzingira hailed

Online writer

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa today led the nation in paying tribute to the late National Hero, Brigadier General (Rtd) Elasto Madzingira, at a solemn burial ceremony held at the National Heroes Acre in Harare.

In his remarks, the President expressed his deepest condolences to the family of the late hero, highlighting Madzingira’s unwavering patriotism and commitment to Zimbabwe’s liberation struggle.

President Mnangagwa emphasised the importance of remembering and teaching the nation’s history, particularly the sacrifices made by those who fought for Zimbabwe’s independence.

“The harsh brutality of the war was felt across different communities, prompting young boys, women, men, and girls to join the fight for our motherland, Zimbabwe,” he said.

He called on the nation to honour these sacrifices by building the country together, saying, “Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo (A country is built/developed by its citizens). We must teach our children that.”

Madzingira, who had a distinguished career in both the military and academia, was described by the President as a man of determination and courage. After the war, Madzingira pursued further education in pharmacy and mechanical engineering, and later achieved a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Zambia. Despite suffering a severe accident that left him wheelchair-bound, he continued to serve the nation with integrity and dedication.

“He was accountable, transparent, and never used his position for personal gain,” President Mnangagwa remarked. Madzingira’s exemplary service was recognized with several medals, including the Independence Medal and the Liberation Medal.

In closing, the President thanked the nation for maintaining peace during the recent SADC Summit and said the SADC Chairmanship was a collective achievement. He urged the people of Zimbabwe to remember their heroes and strive to be remembered for their good deeds.

As the ceremony drew to a close, President Mnangagwa handed over the national flag to Mrs. Sarudzai Madzingira, the widow of the late hero, before bidding a final farewell.