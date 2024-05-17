Patriotism vs puppetry: Zimbabwe opposition shilly-shallies on nationalistic politics

Stanford Chiwanga, Zimpapers Politics Hub

POST-COLONIAL period Africa has been characterised by the bane of some opposition political parties founded solely for the purpose of advocating for some Western nations’ neo-imperial interests.

Although the common denominator among such opposition political parties is being pretentious advocates of democracy and human rights, their true colours always manifest when the aspired credentials are put to test.

They pretend to be standing for the people, but eventually the façade wears off as they start pushing the nefarious agendas of their Western benefactors.

Western support for African opposition parties comes in all guises. Its interwoven with financial aid, training programmes and political tutelage. While the facade is always about bolstering democratic processes, its specifics vary greatly by context.

Historically, it has been part of a strategy to promote multi-party democracy as a counterbalance to ruling powers, delivered through channels like international NGOs and Western-affiliated foundations.

Supporters of opposition political parties are hoodwinked by their leaders into believing that they are in some kind of “struggle” for democracy and levelling the political field. However, studies have proved in post-colonial Africa, any external interference in the affairs of sovereign nations has always been about regime change. It has always been about the installation of pliable regimes to advance their own parochial interests.

Continued Western dominance in the affairs of African nations has been the order of the day in some Francophone nations but they have found it tough in southern Africa where political landscape is dominated by ruling parties that are former liberation movements. This has however, not deterred the Western nations from resorting to all manner of skulduggery to push for their agendas in an attempt to weaken the dominance of former liberation parties that are currently the governing parties in their respective countries.

In South Africa for example, which is in the middle of an election campaign, the Democratic Alliance’s (DA) controversial burning flag advertisement has sparked outrage. The ad, meant as a metaphor, was seen as disrespectful and disloyal. A flag is a symbol of national pride for any nation. It is a unifying symbol that brings people together. It holds the incredible power to unify people for a national cause like a competitive sports game, a nation celebrating its history and freedoms.

In the case of South Africa, its flag comprising of black, gold, red, white and blue is a product of national consensus following the release of struggle leader Nelson Mandela in 1990. The black, yellow and green are the colours of the ANC, the oldest revolutionary party on the continent. The red, white and blue are compromising colours that came from the European colonialists and old Boer republics white the V or Y shape is interpreted as representative of diverse elements within the South African society. Black for native South Africans, red for blood shed for freedom, blue for oceans or sky- limitless opportunities, white for peace, gold for minerals while green represents the fertility of the land.

So it was indeed a shock for most South Africans to see the DA literally defacing a national symbol like a flag that is described by the South African government as an enduring symbol of unity and overcoming adversity as a nation.

In Zimbabwe, Nelson Chamisa, former leader of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), and his then party were championing the national anthem of South Africa at the expense of the Zimbabwean one. This act, along with a video showing him interacting with an EU official who slipped a note into his hands during a rally, raised concerns about undue foreign influence and commitment to national symbols. The opposition leader has also in the past ridiculed erecting of statues for important historical figures like Lobengula and Mbuya Nehanda, calling it “idolatry worship.”

The controversies surrounding the DA and Chamisa serve as cautionary tales. They underscore the importance of responsible opposition practices and vigilance against external influence. Nonetheless, it’s vital to recognise the essential role opposition parties play in a healthy democracy.

The path ahead demands a conversation that acknowledges the complexities inherent in African opposition politics. At the heart of this discussion lies an understanding of the vast spectrum of ideologies embraced by these movements. Some opposition parties advocate for incremental change within the existing system, seeking to gradually address shortcomings.

Others envision a complete overhaul of the political landscape, pushing for a more radical transformation. Priorities also differ greatly.

Further complicating the picture is the tangled web of foreign influence. Western nations may indeed offer support to African opposition parties, often couching it under the noble banner of promoting democratic development. However, concerns linger about potential strings attached to this aid. Are there hidden agendas lurking beneath the surface of such assistance? In most cases they are.

Remember the time when Chamisa told his supporters at a rally that he had met former US President Donald Trump and he promised to give him a US$15 billion bailout package once the party got into power? To ensure that these parties remain primarily driven by the aspirations of their own people, careful scrutiny is necessary. Only through such vigilance can a healthy balance be maintained.

Finally, a discussion on patriotism in the context of African opposition is essential. True patriotism transcends tribe, race or ethnicity. A genuine patriot can be deeply critical of the Government while still harbouring a deep investment in the nation’s well-being. But acts of protest, such as the controversial flag burning, twerking for Western support which comes with strings attached and abandoning the national anthem, do not stem from a fervent desire to see the nation reach its full potential.

By acknowledging these intricate layers — the spectrum of opposition politics, the tangled web of foreign influence, and the multifaceted nature of patriotism — we can foster a more constructive dialogue about the role of opposition parties in Africa’s ongoing democratic journey.

This conversation should strive to achieve several key objectives. Firstly, it should encourage responsible opposition practices, ensuring that criticism is voiced in a way that strengthens, rather than weakens, the democratic process. Secondly, it should promote transparency regarding foreign involvement, allowing for a clearer understanding of the motivations behind external support. Only through such a comprehensive approach can we ensure that opposition parties play a truly positive role in shaping Africa’s democratic future.