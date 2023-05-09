Patrons damage Magwaza’s guitar

Leonard Ncube

[email protected]

SOME rowdy fans forced Tshibilika musician Clement Magwaza to cut short his performance in Victoria Falls after one of his bass guitars was damaged by a fan.

Magwaza and his Macrey Super Sounds band had lined up a series of shows in Matabeleland North dubbed “Falls Road Invasion” that saw him perform in Chisuma (a few kilometres outside Victoria Falls) on Thursday, and in Victoria Falls at Chinotimba Old Bar on Friday. Considering that this was his first show in Victoria Falls, it was an impressive show as there was a high turnout.

However, fights that occasionally erupted from the crowd in Chinotimba forced the energetic singer to abandon that show just after 2am although he was still determined to play more songs by public demand.

Magwaza had taken to the stage at about 9pm and dropped song after song as the crowd enjoyed the hits. Fans loved songs like Sigid’Ihoso, Take Take, Umaqondana and others.

He then took a break just after midnight and left the stage for a Botswana dance group that entertained fans waiting for his return on stage which was meant to be less than an hour.

Some fans started fighting and while fleeing for safety, one of them stormed the stage. The attacker then threw an empty beer crate across the stage and it hit one of Magwaza’s guitars and it broke, forcing the band members to quickly return to the stage.

It took about an hour for them to repair the guitar as Magwaza was determined to continue playing for his fans.

After finally putting back their act together, Magwaza was back on stage at around 2am, but struggled to produce his usual sound as the bass guitar was compromised.

After playing one song, another fight started just in front of the stage as some fans exchanged blows while throwing missiles at each other. One of them then lifted a wooden bench intending to hit the other and was restrained by the crowd. Magwaza immediately left the stage and his band members started disconnecting to protect the equipment.

“We love you all our fans that’s why we’re here to give you what you want. But, one of our guitars has been broken, we no longer have a bass guitar and you all know who did it. May we work together so that we give you good music and you help us protect our equipment,” said Magwaza while appealing to fans not to be rowdy.

In an interview during the break, Magwaza thanked fans for turning out in numbers.

“I’m excited and grateful for the support that we’re getting from our fans and we promise to always deliver. I’ve never played in Victoria Falls and this is my first time,” said Magwaza.

Undeterred by the fracas in Vic Falls, Magwaza performed in Hwange on Saturday and said he will find time to host more shows, especially in Lupane and Mabale.

The proprietor of Chinotimba Old Bar, Ntuthuko Moyo said fun lovers should expect more artistes at the venue.

“We are grateful for the support that we received from the community as the show was well attended and brought business. We’ll continue inviting artistes nationally, regionally and internationally if possible,” he said.

He revealed plans to erect a stage at the venue for musical shows.