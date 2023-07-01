Paving a path of progress and hope for kasi youths

Vincent Bhala Ndlovu and Esnat Bulayani donated a set of 120 books, pens, pencils and rulers to Manondwane Primary School pupils yesterday. Each student received 10 books, two pens, two pencils and a ruler. Pictures by Mengezi Ncube

IN a world where many find comfort in following the beaten path, there are a few individuals who dare to carve their own way, leaving an indelible mark on the lives of those around them. Vincent Bhala Ndlovu, a remarkable individual at the young age of 29, is one such person. From his humble beginnings to his aspirations as an independent candidate for a Parliamentary seat, Ndlovu’s journey is nothing short of inspiring.

A prodigious student, Ndlovu’s academic prowess shone brightly during his time at Thekwane High School. In 2012, he emerged as the best student, obtaining an impressive 15 points in his A-level examinations, excelling in Mathematics, Biology and Geography. With a thirst for knowledge and an unyielding determination, he set his sights on the University of Zimbabwe to pursue a Bachelor of Science Degree in Geology.

Upon completing his degree, Ndlovu delved into the world of geology, gaining five years of valuable experience working with multinational companies. While his professional career was flourishing, he remained deeply connected to his roots and the community that raised him. Driven by a passion for social change and a desire to uplift the lives of the youth in Emganwini and Nketa, he initiated several developmental programmes.

“I am not a politician,” Ndlovu asserts humbly, “but I am a catalyst for change.”

His initiatives, such as Project 5000, where essential items were donated to old people’s homes, orphans and clean-up campaigns, showcased his commitment to improving the living conditions of his community. Additionally, he spearheaded a brick construction project in Emganwini and established car wash facilities in Nketa and Emganwini, offering employment opportunities for local residents.

Inspired by the youth he served, Ndlovu found himself at a crossroads when they approached him, urging him to stand as their representative in the Nketa-Emganwini constituency for the upcoming Parliamentary elections.

“The constituency will fare much better when it has someone in a position of influence,” Ndlovu remarks, acknowledging the potential impact he could make as a Member of Parliament.

Always a believer in education, Ndlovu wasted no time in providing much-needed resources to local primary schools. He purchased 120 book sets, along with pencils and pens, for Manondwane and Mgiqika primary schools. By investing in the younger generation, he aims to cultivate a culture of knowledge and empower children to reach their full potential.

With a clear vision in mind, Ndlovu outlines his SMART objectives: to pass policies that benefit the ordinary citizens of Zimbabwe and ensure adequate service delivery by the city council. Moreover, he plans to advocate for decentralisation and devolution, addressing the concerning trend of industries being transformed into places of worship.

“It’s a Bulawayo problem,” Ndlovu points out, referring to the pressing issue of unemployment. “We are a sad generation because we are idle. I am glad that the Government is doing something by devolving the country. We need that. Every province must be able to self-determine its development and it is pleasing to see that the Government is an advocate of this.”

Recognising the impact of this bleak reality on the mental health of the youth, he seeks to alleviate their struggles by introducing tournaments and sports, offering alternative outlets for their energy and reducing the lure of drugs.

Ndlovu’s campaign strategy is grounded in community engagement and inclusivity. He plans to continue his community projects while embarking on door-to-door campaign. Supported by a dedicated team comprising both youths and elders, he holds hope for a positive response from the electorate.

“I am a child of Nketa, so I am confident,” he says.

Remarkably, Ndlovu is self-funding his campaign, relying on his hard-earned income to fuel his campaign. Despite not having a sponsor, he remains resolute in his mission to bring about positive change in his constituency.

“I have been doing developmental projects before I thought of politics, so they define me. Politics doesn’t define me, so an unfavourable outcome won’t determine my behaviour,” he firmly states, highlighting his unwavering commitment to his community regardless of the election’s outcome.

One of Ndlovu’s notable contributions to the youth in his constituency is his provision of capital to start businesses through soft loans. By empowering young entrepreneurs, he aims to create a sustainable economy and job opportunities within the community. He understands that a thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem can alleviate the burden of unemployment and provide a brighter future for the next generation.

A devoted family man, Ndlovu is married and has two children. Despite his busy schedule, he finds solace and strength in the support of his loved ones. Their unwavering belief in his abilities fuels his drive to make a meaningful impact on the lives of the people he serves.

When asked about his unwavering dedication to Nketa, Ndlovu confidently states: “I stay in Nketa 7. I am a child of Nketa, so it is my duty to serve and uplift my community.” His deep-rooted connection to his constituency instils trust and faith in the hearts of the people he hopes to represent. — @plainstan