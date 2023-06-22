Pay what you want at May babies spoken-word event

Natasha Mutsiba

The Youth for Innovation Trust (YIT) is preparing to host what they have termed The “May Affair”. The event which will be a celebration of spoken word and those born in May will feature performances from Chichie the poetic Queen and Ntando Van Moyo on Friday.

Moyo who is the founder and director of uMahlekisa Comedy invited people, especially May babies to attend the event.

He said there is no specific charge to attend the event as it is a pay-what-you-want event.

“We’ve had similar events before just to see what value people put into artistes, but this one is a gift from us to the fans. So unlike normal birthdays where presents are given to those being celebrated, we want to be the ones doing the giving,” shared Moyo.

The comedian said it is going to be a great event with him, Chichie the Poetic Queen and surprise acts performing.

“It’s going to be an intimate evening of comedy infused with poetry featuring two artistes from different points in their careers and ages. It’s going to be 2ks vs old school” said Moyo in an interview.

Chichi the poetic Queen (stage name) said: “I’m excited and very thrilled because this is something that we’ve been planning to do since the beginning of May. The fact that we’re going to do this this week is thrilling and I’m really excited.”

“People should expect the absolute best from me as far as my creativity is concerned. Those who’ve seen me perform before will see an upgraded version of Chichie because I believe that as a creative, you always grow. And when you’re growing, you are growing to be a better creative” she said._- @Tasha Mutsiba