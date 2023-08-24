Peace, calm prevails after Zim polls

Blessings Chidakwa, Zimpapers Elections Desk

THERE has been peace and tranquility across Zimbabwe a day after Zimbabweans cast their votes in the August 23 harmonised elections.

The majority of Zimbabweans cast their votes glitch-free yesterday except for some areas, mostly in Harare and Bulawayo, where voting was delayed due to logistical hiccups.

The Second Republic has indeed walked its talk on guaranteeing peace before, during and after the election process as people now await the collation and announcement of results by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec).

In a statement police applauded the public for voting in a peaceful manner.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police reports that since the opening of polling stations at 0700 hours across the country, the situation is calm and peaceful,” he said.

Mrs Rutendo Rwenya from Chivhu said she was happy that the elections were peaceful.

“I am happy that for the first time the polls were peaceful and there was no violence in this constituency. I would like to thank all voters and the leadership at large for maintaining peace during the elections,” she said.

A Warren Park resident Victor Dumba said the elections were peaceful despite the voting process having commenced a bit late.

“People were patient enough and waited for the arrival of the voting material, this is commendable,” he said.

A Dzivaresekwa resident, Mrs Ellina Mafurise also commended the security forces for the peace and stability that prevailed in the country during the election period.

“During this whole election period it was just calm nationwide. Even on the voting day it was just like any other normal day there were no incidences of violence, this should be applauded,” she said.