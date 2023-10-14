Peace, stability, hospitality: tourism hearthstones

Stephen Mpofu

The success of any tourism industry anywhere around the globe is to all intents and purposes catalysed by the three values indicated in the headline above — peace, stability and hospitality.

Which therefore suggests in the first instance that had last month’s harmonised elections been characterised by violence the current Sanganai/Hlanganani World Tourism Expo which began in Bulawayo on Thursday and is due to end today would have been a no-go event as foreign exhibitors would have remained too close with both their money for travel as well as with their exhibits rather than risk travels to a violence-riven country.

But the harmony, free fair and transparent polls served as a collective magnet that attracted 300 exhibitors compared to 270 participants at last year’s event at the exhibition centre in Bulawayo.

The large turn-out must serve as a message to countries in the West that the illegal economic sanctions the imperialist countries imposed in a bid to bring our Government to its knees and with that economic ruin are a virtual nullity considering the interests for investment in our country that some progressive countries have shown as clearly demonstrated by the large turn-out of foreign exhibitors at the tourism expo.

Which also suggests that the recall of some opposition MPs from Parliament for reasons best known to those involved and which might send a message to foreign observers to the effect that Zimbabweans are divided instead of being united to attract foreign investors is clearly spiked as a nullity by the huge turn-out of foreign exhibitors at the world expo event.

Buoyed by the large number of exhibitors at this year’s expo tourism gurus said the enthusiasm demonstrated by the overwhelmingly large number of exhibitors will stimulate economic growth by creating business opportunities and more revenue streams within the tourism sector.

The onus now rests upon every Zimbabwean to stretch out their hands as gestures of their warmth and hospitality and assurances that foreign investment is most welcome in our country and will be safe for both investors and Zimbabweans to reap handsome rewards from any foreign capital spent here.

In addition to assurance for the safety of foreign investment, Zimbabwean tourism authorities should go further and improve facilities at various tourist spots such as game parks, mountain tourist resorts such as Inyanga and other attractive tourist spots like Great Zimbabwe to entice more visitors there.

Dams being constructed in various parts of the country could provide fishing excursions for both domestic and foreign visitors with the revenue end helping in the further development of rural communities.

And so here comes tourism as a crucial component of Zimbabwe’s economic development and with that the uplifting of lifestyles for both rural and urban populations as the country heads into a brave new future for all.

But let’s consider the rider here: united we stand, divided we fall.