Peace will continue in Zimbabwe against the wish of detractors- President Mnangagwa

Nqobile Bhebhe in Victoria Falls

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has assured the nation that peace will continue to prevail in Zimbabwe saying all electoral processes have been peaceful against the wishes of detractors.

Addressing delegates at the 9th edition of CEO Africa Roundtable conference in Victoria Falls, the head of State and Government said the conference came shortly after the country held peaceful elections on 23 August.

He said the peace environment during the election cycle disappointed the country’s detractors.

President Mnangagwa won 52.6 percent of the vote compared with 44 percent for Nelson Chamisa of the opposition CCC.

“I can assure that we will continue to preach peace.

“We conducted credible free and fair elections to the disappointment of those who did not expect that to happen.

“We will continue to disappoint them because we are peaceful,” he said.