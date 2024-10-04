Peaceful conflict resolution in Muchakata, A model for community development

Midlands Bureau

CHIWUNDURA legislator Cde Sleiman Kwidini has commended the peaceful resolution of a long-standing conflict between the Vungu Rural District Council and Muchakata villagers over relocation issues.

He hailed it as a model for community development that highlights the benefits of co-operation and peaceful dialogue.

The Muchakata area was designated a rural service centre by the Government in 1982, but its development had stalled due to villagers’ refusal to relocate, citing ancestral ties to the land.

After years of deadlock, an agreement was finally reached, thanks to the intervention of the Centre for Conflict Management and Transformation (CCMT), a local non-governmental organisation that specialises in mediation.

Speaking at an event at Muchakata Rural Service Centre to mark the 2024 International Day of Peace, Cde Kwidini praised the resolution as a symbol of unity and progress.

The event, organised by CCMT, brought together scores of people to commemorate the day, which the United Nations observes annually on September 21.

“This growth point is part of a broader initiative to decongest urban areas, bringing development and progress to the region. The peaceful resolution of conflicts in Muchakata is a shining example of community building.

“Peace begins at home and radiates outward, fostering unity and development,” said Cde Kwidini.

With Muchakata poised to become a fully operational rural service centre, the villagers are expected to benefit from new opportunities, including land allocation for housing and other development initiatives.

Cde Kwidini also applauded CCMT for their role in promoting peace in the area, emphasising that with continued collaboration, Muchakata could serve as a beacon of peaceful co-existence and economic growth.

Dr Ramphal Sillah, a board member of CCMT, echoed Cde Kwidini’s sentiments. He acknowledged that as rural service centres like Muchakata expand, conflicts often arise over land allocation and development plans.

These disputes, he said, can threaten people’s livelihoods, particularly where irrigation schemes and agricultural lands are concerned.

“However, these conflicts can be resolved peacefully and amicably. Development can benefit everyone if all parties’ needs and interests are considered through constructive dialogue,” said Dr Sillah.

He explained that since 2009, CCMT has been actively working with communities and stakeholders in Gweru, helping transform conflicts into opportunities for development.

Over the years, they have facilitated agreements between Vungu Rural District Council and community members affected by the rural service centre’s expansion, while also resolving compensation disputes.

“We saw it fitting that we commemorate this year’s International Day of Peace in this district to appreciate the milestones we have achieved together and foster further engagement for the continuous peaceful and sustainable development of the district,” said Dr Sillah.

Additionally, CCMT’s interventions have helped establish the Mbembeswane irrigation scheme and resolve conflicts that had hindered its productivity.

Dr Sillah noted that the lessons learned from Muchakata’s peaceful conflict resolution could serve as a model for other districts in Midlands Province and beyond.

“Yes, we have achieved a lot, but there is still more to be achieved.

“This day serves to remind us that through peaceful engagement and actions for peace, we can complete the journey we started,” Dr Sillah said.

Speaking at the same event, Chief Bunima Chisadza praised the Second Republic under President Mnangagwa for fostering peace and unity in Zimbabwe, which has enabled development projects like those in Muchakata to move forward smoothly.