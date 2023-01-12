Peacemaker stabbed to death

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Online Reporter

A MAN was stabbed to death while attempting to refrain his suspected assailant from stabbing another man during a dispute. Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Loveness Mangena said Brandon Dlamini from Filabusi stabbed Mbonisi Dube once on the head and fled from the scene.

The incident occurred at Thuthukani Business Centre in Matobo. She said the now deceased Mbonisi Dube found Dlamini and Prince Dube arguing.

Insp Mangena said Dlamini threatened to stab Prince with an okapi knife and Mbonisi tried to refrain Dlamini who then stabbed him.

“Dlamini who was drunk was holding an okapi knife and moving around looking for one Japhet Moyo that he alleged owed him money. Some people who were at the business centre tried to control Dlamini and encouraged him to go home as Japhet was not around but he refused. Prince confronted Dlamini and reprimanded him for displaying a knife in public and using it to threaten people,” she said.

Insp Mangena said Dlamini and Prince started quarrelling over the matter and Dlamini threatened to stab him with the knife. Mbonisi who was also in the vicinity tried to refrain Dlamini from stabbing Prince and instead Dlamini turned against him and stabbed him once on the right side of the head.

She said Dlamini fled from the scene while Mbonisi was rushed to Gwanda Provincial Hospital where he died upon admission. She urged members of the public to desist from carrying dangerous weapons in public as they could result in the commission of serious offences. – @DubeMatutu