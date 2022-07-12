Pedestrian crushed to death by haulage truck

Patrick Chitumba, Midlands Bureau Chief

A 52-year-old man died on the spot after his head was crushed by a haulage truck in Gweru on Sunday.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the fatal accident.

“Police confirm having received a report of a fatal road accident where a 52-year-old man died on the spot when he was run over by a haulage truck. The accident occurred near Puma service station Gweru on Sunday around 3:30PM,” he said.

Inspector Mahoko said the now deceased has been identified as Israel Kunzeke of Clonsilla suburb in Gweru.

“It is alleged that the haulage truck was travelling along Lobengula Street. It then turned left towards Kudzanayi Long Distance bus terminus and in the process, ran over Kunzeke with the rear wheels of the trailer. Kunzeke fell on the tarmac thereby sustaining severe head injuries and died on spot,” he said.

The police, Inspector Mahoko said attended the scene and the deceased’s body was conveyed to Gweru Provincial Hospital mortuary.

“We appeal to drivers to be extra cautious when on the road. On the other hand, pedestrians must check and ensure there are no motor vehicles approaching from either side before encroaching or walking on to the road,” he said.

Meanwhile, Inspector Mahoko said police in Gweru are seeking assistance in identifying the body of an unknown female adult which is at Gweru Provincial Hospital mortuary.

He said the body was found lying in an advanced state of decomposition behind Metro Peech Wholesale in Gweru.

Inspector Mahoko said identification particulars are unknown.

“The body was discovered by an informant who was walking behind Metro Peech Wholesale. A report was made to the police and the scene was attended. The body had black braids and was wearing a brown worn out jacket. Police attended the scene and the body was conveyed to Gweru Provincial Hospital for post-mortem,” he said.

Inspector Mahoko said police are appealing to anyone with information about a missing female adult to contact Member in Charge Crime at ZRP Gweru Central, their nearest police station or police officers they meet while on patrol.