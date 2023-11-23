Pedestrian dies after hit-and-run incident

Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer

AN unidentified pedestrian died on the spot after he was hit by a vehicle whose driver fled the scene.

In a statement, police said the incident occurred at the 15km peg along the Bulawayo-Nkayi Road on Monday around 1 am.

The body of the victim (approximately 25) was taken for post-mortem at the United Bulawayo Group of Hospitals (UBH) mortuary.

Police appealed for information that may lead to the arrest of the suspect.

“Police in Bulawayo are appealing for information which may assist in the investigation of a fatal hit-and-run road traffic accident which occurred at the 15-kilometre peg along Bulawayo-Nkayi Road on 20/11/23 at around 0100 hours. A yet-to-be-identified man (approximately 25) died on the spot after being hit by an unknown motorist who did not stop after the accident. The body was taken to United Bulawayo Group of Hospitals mortuary for post-mortem. Anyone with information to report at any nearest police station,” reads the statement.