Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected] PAWADA Moyo, formerly known as Pah Magwaza in the music industry and partner of Clement Magwaza, has changed her stage name to Stambo. Her rhumba group Pah Magwaza and Macrey Girls disbanded after some members got married, while others moved for greener pastures in neighbouring nations. This is why she decided to rebrand. […]