Pedestrian, passenger killed in a fatal traffic accident

Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer

A PEDESTRIAN was killed alongside a passenger while six were injured in a traffic accident when a Mazda BT50 veered off the road.

In a statement on X, police said the incident occurred yesterday around 12:30 pm at the 24km peg along NorthRoad near Summerset area,Marondera.

The bodies of the deceased were taken for post-mortem at Marondera General Hospital mortuary while the injured were admitted at the same hospital.

“The ZRP confirms a fatal road traffic accident that occurred on 08/11/23 at 1230 hours at the 24-kilometre peg along North Road near Summerset area, Marondera where two people were killed whilst six others were injured.”

“A Mazda BT50 vehicle veered off the road and hit a pedestrian before overturning resulting in a passenger being killed. The bodies were taken to Marondera General Hospital mortuary for post-mortem whilst the injured were admitted at the same hospital,” reads the statement.