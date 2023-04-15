Pedzisai Makumbe’s unique touch in Zimbabwe’s housing industry

Flora Fadzai Sibanda

[email protected]

THE Comfort Creek, popularly known as Leander Villas in Zimbabwe’s second largest city, Bulawayo, has caught the attention of many due to its unique and modern design. At first glance, it seems like it was designed by a foreigner who has no touch of Zimbabwean culture, but surprisingly, the townhouses were designed by a Bulawayo-born man named Pedzisai Makumbe.

Pedzisai grew up in Nkulumane suburb and attended Founders High School before pursuing his tertiary education in the United States of America. He studied Economics with Engineering and even went further to get a Master’s and a PhD in Engineering because he had always loved drawing and designing homes since he was young.

Pedzisai’s childhood drawings, which may have seemed messy, have grown to produce arguably one of the best townhouses in the city today.

“I came for a holiday visit this one time in Zimbabwe and I was privileged enough to see the designs of one of the townhouses. Instead of just appreciating the beautiful designs I saw I realised there was just something missing and did my research on a number of townhouses and realised most of them had the same designs and were lacking that foreign touch that would make them be unique. That is when I decided I was going to bring a touch of the US and other countries I had visited,” said Pedzisai.

Pedzisai’s designs feature an open space layout that makes the kitchen and lounge one space, making it suitable for families with children. The windows allow plenty of light into the house, giving the impression of being outside on the lawn.

“I believe in empowering other people, especially local people. That is why instead of forming my own construction company, I decided to look for one local company and give them a chance to build the townhouses for me. I am really happy with our working relationship because they did not disappoint and they made sure to bring out all the specific things I wanted from my own designs,” said Pedzisai.

Pedzisai’s designs have received great feedback, and the rest of the world has even appreciated his work, as he has won an award for the designs.

“One challenge I am currently facing is designing everything from the USA as that is where I am currently based. Because some people want specific designs for their townhouses and I then need to be available so that we can talk face-to-face and be able to get exactly what they need,” said the architecture.

Nonetheless, Pedzisai is determined to continue innovating in the housing industry in Zimbabwe and hopes to empower more people in the process.

HISTORY OF TOWNHOUSES

Townhouses are a type of housing that originated in Europe in the 17th century. They were originally built for wealthy families who wanted to live in the city but didn’t have enough space for a single-family home.

Townhouses were often built in rows, with each house sharing walls with its neighbours, and they typically had several floors and a small backyard or garden.

Over time, townhouses became popular in other parts of the world, including the United States, where they were sometimes called row houses. In the US, townhouses were often built in urban areas and were a popular choice for middle-class families who wanted to live in the city.

Today, townhouses continue to be a popular housing option in many parts of the world. They are often seen as a good compromise between the space and privacy of a single-family home and the convenience and affordability of an apartment.

Townhouses are also often designed to be more energy-efficient and environmentally friendly than other types of housing.–@flora_sibanda