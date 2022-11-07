People are blue-ticking bins — Frank Chirisa

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

COMEDIAN Frank Chirisa says a culture of uncleanliness is creeping into Bulawayo as “people are blue-ticking bins” and throwing litter on the ground instead.

He said this during the clean-up campaign held around the CBD on Saturday which was spearheaded by Spring Life Church in collaboration with Hope City Church youths.

In an interview with Chronicle Showbiz, the comedian noted with concern how, slowly but surely, the streets of Bulawayo are becoming a dumpsite and urged people to keep the city clean.

“Let’s keep our city clean. We used to be the cleanest city in the country but lately, we are losing our values as a city. People are blue-ticking the bins. The place is a mess and our standards are dropping.

Let’s just try to keep the city as clean as possible. It’s a concern really, “ he said.

In layman’s terms, “blue-ticking” is the act of seeing something and deliberately choosing not to attend to it and Chirisa says citizens now wantonly litter while bins are at their disposal.

Carrying placards written, “Please don’t litter. Let’s make Bulawayo glitter” the youths made their stance clear and the clean-up exercise will be a monthly fixture moving forward.

This bodes well with the Second Republic’s idea of maintaining high standards of cleanliness in Zimbabwean homes.

President Mnangagwa launched the National Clean-Up programme in the country a few years ago with every first Friday of the month set aside as a clean-up day to inculcate a culture of maintaining a clean environment and help towards greening the country’s economy and ever since, a lot of people have bought into the idea.

Chirisa, widely known for his debut show, “Funny Stories That Heal” is set to take his jokes to Batanai Gardens in Harare on November 26 as part of his tour countrywide.

He also said together with Siboe The Poet, they will be establishing a podcast.

“Soon, we are establishing a podcast called, ‘Funny Stories That Heal.’ It will be hosted by Siboe The Poet and I and it will focus on tackling mental health issues. We hope to reach areas where comedy hasn’t reached yet and widen our audience so that we help those contemplating suicide,” he said.

He is also working with fellow comedian Dalu Da Comedian and Mlungisi on a series set to première soon.

The Umahlekisa Entertainment’s newest recruit is in the running for his maiden Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards (BAA) gong as he got his first nomination this year under the Outstanding Comedian category. – Follow on Twitter @eMKlass_49