People management convention starts in Victoria Falls

Leonard Ncube

THE Institute of People Management of Zimbabwe (IPMZ) annual human resources convention has started in Victoria Falls amid calls for human resource practitioners to position themselves at the centre of the national development agenda.

The conference is being attended by human resources practitioners who are members of IPMZ from across the country’s business field and ends on Saturday.

It is being held under the theme: “Repositioning human capital for the new world of work.”

Key note speaker Mr Shingai Mutasa who is chief executive of Masawara challenged human resources practitioners to be useful in the national development agenda.

“You are people who deal with human capital, there is no way you should not be part of the national development agenda,” said Mr Mutasa.

“Human resources is the custodian of human capital in the country. You should be the driver of this development in Zimbabwe.”

Mr Mutasa said there is a need for mindset change as well as for organisations to change gender balance.

IPMZ president Mr Cleopas Chiketa said the institute continues to create communities of practice on human resources management in line with its vision to become a world class centre of excellence for human

resources management practice.

He challenged human resources practitioners to embrace technology to remain relevant and move with times.

We are coming out of Covid-19 and we are in a season that requires speed. Human resources has to be agile in this 4th industrial revolution through artificial intelligence. There is need to revisit the mindset and heartsets that are required to achieve strategic results for our organisations,” said Mr Chiketa.

He implored practitioners to enhance organizational development skills as one of the keys to drive growth.

“Let’s se as human capital practitioners and build sustainable businesses for effective growth or our organisations and ultimately our nation,” he said.

Old Mutual chief executive Mr Sam Matsekete challenged human resources practitioners to be value and growth driven.