‘People-oriented policies birthed Zanu-PF victory’

Patrick Chitumba, [email protected]

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa said Zimbabweans unequivocally reaffirmed their unwavering confidence in Zanu-PF’s people-oriented policies when they voted resoundingly for the revolutionary party during the August 23-24 harmonised elections, giving the Second Republic another five-year term.

In his introductory remarks in the party’s Central Committee report tabled at the just-ended 20th National People’s Conference in Gweru in the Midlands province, the ruling party’s First Secretary said the harmonised elections were free, fair, transparent, credible, and extremely peaceful since the attainment of independence in 1980.

To that extent, President Mnangagwa said, the people of Zimbabwe have unequivocally reaffirmed their unwavering confidence in the revolutionary party’s policies.

“In this regard, the revolutionary party is enjoined to work assiduously in order to consummate the Second Republic’s socio-economic development agenda as guided by the mantra that “Nyika inovakwa, igotongwa, igonamatirwa nevene vayo/ Ilizwe lakhiwa, libuswe, likhulekelwe ngabanikazi balo,” he said.

“Accordingly, the party should demonstrate unassailable leadership in ensuring that party members and the public, in general, put shoulder to the wheel to develop our motherland, Zimbabwe, inspired by the fact that we are our own economic liberators.”

President Mnangagwa said the theme of the 20th Zanu-PF National People’s Conference remains a guiding beacon in translating the socio-economic development agenda of Zimbabwe into a practical reality.

“Together in unity and peace, we should be able to achieve greater heights in the development of our country despite the imposition of the heinous illegal sanctions that have been imposed upon our motherland, Zimbabwe. Let us, therefore, march together believing that nothing is impossible to achieve success,” he said

President Mnangagwa said the Central Committee report was a summary of the work undertaken by the party since the last reporting period.

He said the departmental reports contained herein, highlight the degree to which the party has fulfilled the various departmental mandates and the previous Conference and Congress resolutions aimed at continually improving and modernising the colossal mass party, Zanu-PF. President Mnangagwa said Zanu-PF made some amendments to its constitution to reorganise the party’s departments in line with the Second Republic’s focus on economic development.

“Furthermore, the revised party Constitution has given more impetus and clarity in defining the functions and responsibilities of the party’s departments and the general structures of the party,” he said.

“Furthermore, the Constitution establishes the functional Standing Committees of the Central Committee and their responsibilities, the Council of Elders and its constitutional role, the District Co-ordinating Committees, and the Diaspora Districts. However, more importantly, the revised party Constitution has constituted the third Wing of the Party as the War Veterans, Ex-Political Prisoners, Detainees, and Restrictees League whose constitutional mandate has been elaborately designated.”

Accordingly, President Mnangagwa said, the restructuring of the departments is also envisaged to enhance the party’s mobilisation capacity.

The functioning of the departments and the party structures have now witnessed the establishment of clearly disaggregated economic departments, namely, the department of Economic Affairs, the department of Economic Development and Empowerment, and the department of Business Development.

President Mnangagwa said the party will continue to be guided by the Herbert Chitepo School of Ideology in translating its socio-economic agenda into reality

“To that end, party departments are now efficiently organised and refocused, in line with the thrust of the Second Republic with regard to the efficient service delivery that will sustain our national development agenda which leaves no one and no place behind,” he said.

“In that regard, it is the party’s desire that the Herbert Chitepo School of Ideology will continue to guide the party as it mobilises the electorate to respond positively to the hopes and aspirations of the Second Republic.

The report highlights the role played by the party’s 93 affiliates in mobilising support ahead of the August 23-24 harmonised elections.

“Mobilisation was a key component in our approach in the August 2023 national harmonised general elections. The commissariat department adopted a scientific approach to mobilisation as part of our mass party membership diversity reconfiguration,” read the report.