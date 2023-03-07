People with albinism appeals for exemption

Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

PEOPLE with albinism are appealing to the Government for exemption in payment of duty on imported life-saving sunscreen lotions.

This comes after a consignment of sunscreens donated from outside the country was confiscated by the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport in Harare over $150 000 duty.

Noble Hands Zimbabwe Trust, a registered charity organisation whose mandate is to improve the livelihoods of marginalised women, youths and people with albinism, is appealing for help for the release of the consignment. According to the 2022 census, Zimbabwe has 10 000 people with albinism.

The sunscreens were brought into the country under Albinism Konnect Cancer Support Programme.

Failure by Noble Hands Zimbabwe Trust to pay customs duty attracts a fine of US$30 per day which is effected four days after seizure.

Noble Hands Zimbabwe Trust deputy director, Ms Marvelous Tshuma said the Albinism Konnect programme, which targets people with albinism in Zimbabwe, has been running since 2020 focusing on health, education, sustainable empowerment, conflict resolution, and advocacy clusters.

“We have a crisis in ensuring that marginalised people with albinism in Zimbabwe continue to have constant access to sunscreen lotions, protective clothing, and eye care, which to us people with albinism are primary and basic human rights,” she said.

“We have a donation of life-saving lotions held up at RGM Airport pending payment of a whopping $150 000. This really puts a strain on our meagre resources that we solely dedicate to helping skin cancer patients with albinism to get treatment for their cancers.”

Ms Tshuma said the bulk of products for people with albinism are sourced outside the country and they often encounter problems when it comes to payments of customs duty.

“Sometimes the duty is more than the total cost of the goods. Last year a consignment was seized by Zimra at Beitbridge Border Post and we were assisted by some well-wishers to pay the require amount of customs duty,” she said.

“Our plea to authorities is for them to consider import exemption certificates for us as small organisations the same way they do with private voluntary organisation (PVO) as it is very difficult and expensive to acquire the sun lotions here in Zimbabwe.”

Ms Tshuma said a tube of sun screen lotion costs about US$30 locally, which is beyond the reach of many.

She said lack of access to basics has contributed to an increase in the number of deaths of people living with albinism.

Ms Tshuma appealed to the Government to facilitate the importation of sunscreen lotions.

“There is need for the Disability Policy to be followed in letter and print by all concerned Government departments and quasi Government institutions for the benefit of people. We also urge Government to ensure that a budget is set aside for the production of sunscreen lotions locally,” she said.

Ms Tshuma implored local and foreign corporates to join in the Albinism Konnect Campaign for the benefit of people with albinism and help change the social perceptions to end poverty, exclusion, harmful practices and beliefs. — @ncubeleon