“We were incredibly successful,” said Guardiola in a 2014 interview with Audi. “Winning 14 trophies in only four years was the greatest period in the club’s history.

“But gradually I found it more and more difficult to motivate myself and to motivate the team. That is when you know it is time to walk away.”

Like that Barcelona side of 2012, City have sunk from those dizzying highs amid concerns over an ageing squad. The club now sits seventh in the Premier League, 22nd in the reformatted Champions League table and has already been knocked out of the Carabao Cup.

Guardiola, 53, won his first Premier League title in his second campaign at City, and the club has won five more top-flight crowns to its cabinet in the six seasons since then. But their recent fall from grace proves they are not immune to the cyclical nature of sport.

Players like Kyle Walker (34), Ederson (31), Ilkay Gundogan (34) and injury-prone Kevin De Bruyne (33) have attracted scrutiny as being past their best at City. And with a raft of senior contracts ending in 2026 and 2027 (including Guardiola’s), it appears City may be reaching the end of an era.

There’s also the small matter of City learning the fate of their hearing into 115 charges of alleged spending breaches. Major accusations alleging improper spending and financial doping have hung over the club for some time now, with the outcome of that verdict set to arrive some time in early 2025.