Perennial award winning Chronicle Reporter bags another award

CHRONICLE reporter Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu scooped the 2023 Journalistic award on occupational health and safety reporting at the NSSA Safety and Health Awards Dinner which was held in Victoria Falls.

The awards dinner on Friday marked the end of a three day Safety and Health at Work (SHAW) conference which was held at Elephant Hills Hotel from Wednesday.

Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare July Moyo graced the occasion. Certificates, medals and accolades were given to various companies from across all provinces in the country in recognition of their efforts to mainstream safety and health issues at their workplaces. The conference was held under the theme “Safe and healthy work environment, a fundamental principle and right at work”.

The organisers of the event NSSA and the Zimbabwe Occupational Safety and Health Council (ZOSHC) last year introduced the Journalistic award to reward exceptional occupational health and safety reporting across the country.

Speaking on winning the award Dube-Matutu said she was humbled and grateful for the award.

“I’m humbled by the recognition I have been given through this award. Issues of safety and health in workplaces are a major concern in the country and if not properly addressed some have far reaching consequences which may haunt victims for a lifetime. At the same time we have to recognise the efforts being done by organisations such as NSSA and its partners in promoting safety and health within workplaces. It’s also delightful to see institutions and organisations recognising the work which is being done by the media fraternity in reporting on various issues,” she said.

Dube-Matutu this year also scooped the Dairy and Beef Sector Best Reporter Award at the Zimbabwe Agriculture Media Awards which were held In May at the Harare Agricultural Showgrounds.

She has also won the National Journalism and Media Awards (Njama) Child Rights Reporter of the Year award.