Perfect returns to FC Platinum . . . as five players leave the champions

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

FORMER Bulawayo Chiefs attacking midfielder Perfect Chikwende has bounced back at FC Platinum who have released five players.

The 29-year-old forward’s return to FC Platinum was confirmed yesterday when the club also announced the arrival of winger Jarrison Selemani (25) and left back Misheck Ngwenya (24).

Chikwende left FC Platinum at the beginning of 2021 and spent a year at Simba SC of Tanzania. When the Tanzanian giants terminated player’s contract, he returned to the Zvishavane based side but decided not to sign a contract and opted to Bulawayo Chiefs where he played a pivotal role in their Chibuku Super Cup win.

Chikwende becomes the fifth Chiefs player to have found a new home after the trio of Moyo twins Elvis and Kevin as well as Arthur “Diego” Musiyiwa signed for Dynamos with goalkeeper David Bizabani joining newly promoted Premiership side Green Fuel who are based in Chisumbanje.

Selemani, a product of Aces Youth Academy who had a stint with Dynamos joins FC Platinum from army side Cranborne Bullets. Blessed with pace and dribbling skills, Selemani will give the Norman Mapeza coached side another attacking dimension.

Ngwenya joins FC Platinum from Triangle United. The roving left back once turned out for Green Fuel and Chiredzi Stars.

The trio is likely to make their debut next month when FC Platinum plays Bulawayo Chiefs in the Premier Soccer League season’s opener Castle Challenge Cup.

Meanwhile, the champions announced the departure of five players.

“A big thank you to William Stima, Blessing Sasha Moyo, Nigel Makumbe, Onifade Abubakar Temitope and Evidence Tendayi for being part of the Pure Platinum family.

“As you move on, the Club wishes you all the best in your future endeavours,” read a statement from FC Platinum.

Moyo, who joined FC Platinum at the beginning of 2021 from South Africa’s First Division side Real Kings was one of the key players in the platinum miners’ fourth championship title.

The ex-Dynamos and Maritzburg player who can play as a defensive midfielder or right back has reportedly signed for newly promoted PSL side Simba Bhora.

Former Highlanders midfielder, a product of Aces Youth Academy Makumbe has returned to Ngezi Platinum Stars following the end of his season long loan.

Stima, a former Tsholotsho FC captain joined FC Platinum in 2016 and went on to win four champioships in a row with Pure Platinum Play. — @ZililoR