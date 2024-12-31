Performers who rocked Bulawayo’s entertainment scene in 2024

Sipepisiwe Moyo, [email protected]

THE entertainment scene has been quite active in 2024, with various shows around the city keeping Bulawayo alive. Behind all the music therapy is the artiste who ensures they deliver the best for their fans.

The talented team that rocked Bulawayo this year includes the following:

Mzoe7 — Musician and MC

Known to many as Zimbabwe’s Maradona, Mzoe7 always brings energy and a lively mood to every event once he is on stage. He gives his all as a performer, accompanied by his dance crew, delivering well-choreographed moves.

Mzoe7 always appears dressed to kill, no matter the season. His good fashion taste reflects celebrity vibes. As a musician, he has been performing on the same stage as legends and musicians from across borders. The atmosphere he creates on stage leaves the audience in awe, wondering where Mzoe7 gets all his energy from.

As an MC, he interacts well with the audience and easily adapts to unexpected situations, technical issues, or the audience’s reactions. “His expertise on stage, and the ability to multi-task as both a musician and an MC, allowed him to hold the fort at the biggest events, emceeing the Bulawayo Shutdown shows during the April and December editions, where he changed outfits seven times.

Insimbi zeZhwane

The Rhumba group has been the most sought-after in all forms of gatherings, both within Zimbabwe and beyond. Their level of performance continues to elevate despite the loss of a crucial member who was also the founder of the group.

Insimbi ZeZhwane has also maintained a unique regalia, setting them apart from others in the genre. The group launched their album Imbobo Zamajuba in October, following a successful debut event held in South Africa.

Clement Magwaza

The Rhumba/Tshibilika giant and his band have showcased a high level of maturity on stage, having rocked the music scene for two decades. Gracing various events in and out of Zimbabwe, he has been a busy man, having launched shows for his latest album Isiphala Sengqondo in Zimbabwe, South Africa and Botswana.

All his performances are high-energy, accompanied by remarkable stage presence.

Snowy

Standing out among other musicians in his genre is gospel singer Snowy, who has proven that talent knows no genre.

This year, Snowy delivered electrifying performances and also shared the stage with legends such as South African gospel musician Benjamin Dube. His powerful dance moves also left South African gospel musicians eager to collaborate with him.

Jeys Marabini

Appearing on stage with his usual straw hat, which has become his trademark, Jeys Marabini also celebrated 34 years in the music scene.

Full of energy, Jeys and his team showcase well-choreographed and energetic traditional dances. He engages his audience, making them sing along with him. On stage, he always appears wearing traditional attire.

Jeys’s stage performances reflect his passion, creativity and dedication to the arts. This year, he toured and held successful shows in various cities around Zimbabwe.