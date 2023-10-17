Performing Arts Business workshop ends in style

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

SIXTY dance practitioners were awarded certificates of competence after attending a 15-day Performing Arts Business and Digital Distribution project (PABDID) organised by Mutare-based Chenhaka Trust last Thursday.

National Arts Council of Zimbabwe provincial arts manager, Cleopatra Dube who was an extinguished guest challenged attendees to use the knowledge acquired during the workshop to better their brands and craft.

“The Cultural and Creative Industry has had many challenges mainly emanating from its informal ways of operation where most of the sector players do arts as hobbies, but not business.

“We trust that all the knowledge that you (dance practitioners) acquired throughout is going to assist in the development of sustainable structures for the governance of performing arts business,” she said.

Class was in session when dancers were taught within the frameworks of Artistic Freedom and Decent Work, Performing Arts Digital Distribution Skills, Booking and Tour Management, Stage Management and Lighting Design, Tax Compliance and Obligation as well as Arts Management and Financial Literacy.

The Trust’s head of programming, Taurai Moyo said the Trust is planning a national residency for art practitioners from different provinces soon.

“After the completion of these projects, we feel like a one-month residency would do justice and we will select 15-20 people from each region to participate in the residency. This would be done either in Matopo or Kariba,” Moyo said.

Personnel from Umkhathi Theatre Works, Pumula Junction Dance Crew, Iluba Lemvelo and Iyasa attended the workshop at Sabela Studios at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre.

Charles Mahlaba from Sunduza Dance Ensemble said the workshop enlightened him.

“Over the course of the two weeks we have been here, I have learnt quite a lot with regard to how we should conduct the business of our art in line with global trends.

“I’m ready to implement these things in order to better the group and myself as an individual,” he said.

Agneta Ntutha from Thandanani Women’s Ensembles said the workshop was long overdue in Bulawayo.

“I wish we had known before and the programme was facilitated earlier because, in the past, we made some mistakes that wouldn’t have happened had we known the right path.

“Nonetheless, we thank the organisers for the programme which equips us with requisite knowledge as we strive for perfection in this cut-throat sector,” Ntutha said. – @MbuleloMpofu