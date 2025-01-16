Permanent Secretary for Provincial Affairs tours Manyame Milling Company to assess production capacity

Online Writer

MARONDERA, Zimbabwe – The Permanent Secretary for Provincial Affairs and Devolution in Mashonaland East, Mr Tawabarira Kutamahufa, visited Manyame Milling Company on Thursday to evaluate the company’s operations and its contribution to the local economy.

The milling company, which specialises in the production of flour, mealie meal, and animal feed, employs 50 workers and is operating at an impressive 95 percent of its installed capacity.

During the tour, Mr. Kutamahufa noted that Manyame Milling processes an average of 1 450 metric tons of wheat each month, highlighting the company’s vital role in ensuring food security in the region.

The visit aligns with the Government’s Vision 2030 initiative, aimed at transforming Zimbabwe into a middle-income economy by the end of the decade.

Manyame Milling’s efficient production not only supports local farmers but also contributes to reducing food imports, fostering economic resilience in the community.



Mr Kutamahufa stressed the importance of supporting local industries and encouraged other businesses to follow suit, ensuring sustainable growth and development within Mashonaland East.