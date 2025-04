Danisa Masuku, Online Reporter

POLICE in Masvingo Province are investigating an incident in which a person was burnt beyond recognition at a house in Chiredzi.

The incident occurred on March 13.

Masvingo Police Spokesperson Inspector Kudakwashe Dewa confirmed the case.

“Investigations are in full swing, and we are still assessing the extent of the damage. Further details will be released in due course,” said Insp Dewa.

