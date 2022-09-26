Personal experiences inspired ‘heart emotion’ riddim-DJ Fydale

Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

POPULAR DJ, Fidelis ‘DJ Fydale’ Isaac who is riding high with his latest riddim, ‘Heart Emotions’ that is doing well on local charts and enjoying airplay on radio stations has attributed the production to real-life events that happened in his life.

Killer T’s track, ‘Toda kusvika makuseni’ which is accompanied by a top-notch video is a notable track on the riddim. Other featured artistes include Seh Calaz, Poptain, Van Choga, Ngoni Kambarami, Sniper, and King Labash.

Although he could not delve into the finer details, the Kwekwe-based DJ who is also a producer and promoter said the riddim was inspired by personal experiences adding that it was his source of healing.

“I can’t divulge what exactly happened, but it was not good. Lately, I’ve been having problems, something which pushed me to come up with this riddim,” DJ Fydale said.

This was the award-winning producer’s first production after a seven-year sabbatical.

“I’d taken a sabbatical from producing due to other commitments. But as I said, I was suddenly pushed into the studio by real-life experiences. I’m glad the artistes came through and the riddim is doing well.

“I’m also grateful to our fans for accepting the riddim as it’s being played all over.”

He said he has embarked on a nationwide tour to market the recent production before taking it international.

“We’re launching it officially on radio stations across the country and have gigs lined up. We’ll be going to Botswana before travelling to the United Kingdom for promotional shows and radio interviews,” DJ Fydale said.