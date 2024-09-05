Pervert who drugged his wife to let 50 men rape her told some NOT to use condoms… and one was HIV…

David Averre

The trial of Dominique Pelicot, a man who orchestrated a nine-year campaign of abuse by drugging his wife before inviting dozens of men to rape her, has disgusted and captivated France since it got underway on Monday.

In the past two days the court has heard how Mr Pelicot, 71, sent a torrent of depraved messages to willing participants in a sordid chatroom, telling those who accepted the invitation to abuse his wife: ‘You’re like me – you like rape mode.’

The court has also seen 50 men paraded into the dock, all of whom are on trial alongside the deranged mastermind for aggravated rape.

But Mr Pelicot’s daughter, Caroline Darian, has already provided in skin-crawling detail an extensive account of her father’s heinousness.

In her book entitled ‘And I Stopped Calling You Papa’, Darian – a pen name – explains across 176 pages the ways in which her father cruelly manipulated, abused and destroyed the physical and mental health of his wife Gisele before his dark deeds were eventually discovered in November 2020.

She writes how her father ‘dressed Maman like a low-rent prostitute’ and forbade many of the men he invited to the family home from wearing a condom as they abused her unconscious mother – including one who even tested positive for HIV.

And she explained how she was confronted with the reality that she too had been drugged by her own dad, dressed in underwear and left in the foetal position as he snapped away with a camera.

Darian fled the courtroom in tears on Tuesday after those images were discussed amid the trial.

Dominique Pelicot is accused of recruiting men online to assault his wife repeatedly over a decade until his arrest in 2020

Darian’s book, released in 2022 roughly a year and a half after her father’s crimes were revealed, charts the destruction of the Pelicot family when Gisele’s health was inexplicably falling apart.

Though some of the names were changed when the book was published, Darian gives a horrendous account of how her father manipulated her mother and drugged her with powerful tranquillisers.

Excerpts of her writing have already been quoted by the judge in the Avignon courtroom this week.

Writing about one incident in the summer of 2018, Darian recalls how her brother went to visit their parents for an evening meal, only to see his mother practically falling asleep at the dinner table.

‘Only a few minutes after sitting down Maman was swaying in her chair as though she was drunk,’ Darian quotes him as saying.

‘Suddenly her whole body was drained of energy, like a rag doll.’

‘It happens. It’s better if I take her to bed,’ his father was reported as saying, feigning the role of a concerned husband acting in his wife’s best interests.

‘In reality the cocktail of drugs, poured into her glass of rosé, was beginning to take effect,’ Darian said.

She goes on to write that Mr Pelicot dared to suggest that his wife was having an affair when she complained of severe gynaecological issues and tested positive for a sexually transmitted disease.

Darian claimed that when Gisele told her husband she needed treatment for the unexplained illness, he asked her: ‘So, what are you doing with your days?’, accusing her of playing around while he was out playing boules or cycling in the foothills of Mont Ventoux.

She also explained how, despite inviting as many as 72 men into the family home to have their way with Gisele, her father never once asked for money or attempted to profit from the barbaric scheme.

‘Ultimate perversity… Father, who always had money problems, didn’t profit from Maman. He did it purely for his pleasure.’