Pesky armed robbers shot dead

Peter Matika, [email protected]

TWO suspected criminals, believed to be part of a gang that shot and killed a police officer in Bulawayo’s Sizinda suburb last week, were shot dead in a dramatic shootout with police officers.

A third suspect was arrested and is now in police custody pending further investigations.

The suspects reportedly engaged in a gun battle with police officers in Sauerstown on Sunday night. The gang is linked to the fatal shooting of Sergeant Abel Masava, who was gunned down while responding to a domestic violence case in Sizinda. The same gang is also linked to 25 armed robberies committed in the city between April last year and March this year.

National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident, saying the firearm used to kill Sergeant Masava was recovered from the suspects.

He said detectives received information linking a Honda Fit vehicle, registration number AGG 8380, to the murder and a string of armed robberies. They tracked the vehicle, leading to the arrest of Mandlenkosi Albert Munangati, who subsequently implicated his accomplices. This resulted in further arrests and the recovery of five firearms.

Recovered weapons included a Browning pistol, a Blow F92 blank pellet gun, a long rifle 12GA 76/3-inch long, a Vizor pistol, a shotgun and a sword.

During the operation, two suspects attempted to flee, triggering a shootout with detectives along Harrow Street in Sauerstown. The suspects were shot and later pronounced dead upon arrival at the United Bulawayo Hospitals. (UBH).

The suspects allegedly committed a string of armed robberies, including a December heist at a supermarket in New Luveve suburb where cash and three cellphones were stolen.

Another robbery linked to the group took place at a funeral parlour in Bulawayo’s Kelvin North industrial area on February 10, during which US$3 608, R21 130 and a cellphone were stolen.

“The suspects were also involved in a spate of armed robberies at service stations across Bulawayo. In one incident on March 2, at a service station at the corner of Nketa Drive and Rangemore Road, a shotgun and a cellphone were stolen,” said Comm Nyathi.

Investigations have revealed that the gang primarily targeted service stations, liquor outlets, supermarkets, funeral parlours and gas operators.

Comm Nyathi commended members of the public for their assistance in providing crucial information that led to the arrest of the suspects.

He urged citizens to continue reporting any suspicious activities to the National Complaints Desk or any nearest police station.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police remains committed to fighting robbery syndicates and ensuring public safety,” he said.

Bulawayo continues to grapple with escalating gun violence with the latest incident involving a Neighbourhood Watch Committee (NWC) member in Bulawayo’s Nketa suburb who escaped death by a whisker when one of the three armed men her confronted during a night patrol fired at him and missed.

Fuel service stations have also become prime targets and this has forced the service stations that used to open 24 hours to close around 8pm.

Earlier this month, six armed robbers were gunned down by police detectives at a tollgate along the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Road. The gang had earlier robbed a grocery store in Juba, Insuza, in Umguza District.