Breaking News
BREAKING: Peter Chingoka dies at 65

BREAKING: Peter Chingoka dies at 65

Get breaking news alerts.
Don't miss a thing.
Subscribe

BREAKING: Peter Chingoka dies at 65

22 Aug, 2019 - 14:08 0 Views
0 Comments
BREAKING: Peter Chingoka dies at 65 Peter Chingoka

The Chronicle

Bongani Ndlovu, Sports Correspondent

FORMER Zimbabwe Cricket boss Peter Chingoka has died.

He was 65.

Chingoka died a year and half after his brother, former Tennis Zimbabwe and Zimbabwe Olympic Committee president, Paul passed away on 13 July 2018.

According to the Sports and Recreation Council of Zimbabwe’s Facebook page, they were saddened by his death.

“We have received with a deep sense of sorrow and sadness the news of the passing on of Peter Chingoka, a revered and long serving Cricket Administrator. Peter’s commitment to sport in general and Cricket in particular was unquestionable as evidenced by his immeasurable and invaluable contribution to the growth and development of Cricket.”

More to follow . . .

Share This:

More Stories:

Donate To Cyclone Idai Relief
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Donate To Cyclone Idai Relief
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting