Peter Moyo traditional wedding pics cause stir

Showbiz Reporter

Utakataka Express band leader, Peter Moyo, caused a stir on social media on Sunday after he posted pictures of him seemingly tying the knot with another woman.

Young Igwe, as he is affectionately known, is married to one Caroline who is based in the UK so when people saw him seemingly wedding with another woman, they were left confused. Some wondered if he had ditched Carol for the unidentified woman or if he was simply taking another wife.

This was propelled by the musician’s post days before the pictures trended, where he expressed his disgruntlement over an undisclosed matter.

“I might seem happy, but all is not well,” posted Peter.

This led some sections of his fans concluding all was not well with his wife.

On the pictures that were captioned “It was like this . . . At Oil and its Surf”, Peter is captured with his best friend Baba Harare, musician Madiz and a host of other groomsmen. On another picture, he is captured making vows in front of the pastor, making the pictures believable. Bridesmaids who were in matching colours were also posted.

But contacted for comment, Peter said these pictures were actually taken from a video that he is working on.

“It’s a video my brother, don’t worry, I’m working on a video,” he said.