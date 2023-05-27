Peter Ndlovu wishes Coventry City luck

Welldone Ndlovu, Online Reporter

Legendary former Warriors captain Peter Ndlovu has sent a message of best of luck to his former club Coventry City ahead of today’s Sky Bet Championship play-off final against Luton Town.

Ironically, Luton Town features fellow countryman Zimbabwe international midfielder Marvelous Nakamba who is on loan from Aston Villa FC and has been crucial in the team’s efforts to play in the English Premier League (EPL) next season.

Ndlovu’s Coventry City is the only hurdle in Luton Town’s quest.

Ndlovu became the first African player to play in the EPL when he joined Coventry City from Highlanders FC. He scored 39 goals in 176 appearances for Coventry City.

Popularly known Nsukuzonke in Zimbabwe and Nuddy at Coventry City FC, Ndlovu had a long and successful stint of six years at Coventry City when he joined the club in 1991 to 1997. He was the first African to score a hat trick in the EPL and it was against Liverpool FC at their fortress Anfield on March 14, 1995.

“Best wishes Coventry City for the Sky Bet Championship play-off final at Wembley today. I have faith you will come out victorious. With love from Peter ‘Nudy’ Ndlovu,” he said on his Twitter page @RealPeterNdlovu, alongside a signed photo of him in Coventry City colours.

Nakamba has been shining to the “Hatters” by winning accolades in the club for Luton Town Player of the Month in March and Player of the Match in their 3-1 win against Blackpool.

Coventry City FC are in finals after playing two legs in the semi-finals with Middlesbrough which they drew 0-0 first leg and won 1-0 in their second leg.

In the other semi-final, Luton Town went to the second leg with one goal deficit after losing 1-0 in the first leg against Sunderland and the match ended 2-1 in favour of the Hatters.