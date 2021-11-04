Petrol explosion victim seeks help

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, Senior Reporter

A GWABALANDA family is appealing to well-wishers to help raise $2 million for skin grafting surgery for a 21-year-old family member who suffered severe burns following a petrol explosion in 2019.

The incident claimed the life of the family’s youngest daughter who was aged 10 while two others were treated at Mpilo Central Hospital.

For Nyasha Mbadzi, the fire left her physically disabled and a skin grafting surgery is required. Since the incident, Nyasha who was working as a salesperson then, has been bed-ridden and needs help even to use the toilet.

The corrective surgery which will be conducted locally may take months or even years as specialists will have to work on one part at a time and await healing before proceeding. Nyasha has highlighted that she wishes that they start with her right hand. Her mother, Mrs Lydia Mbadzi, told Chronicle that on the fateful day, she ordered five litres of paraffin from a backyard dealer to make floor polish but was given petrol which caused the explosion.

“All of my children sustained serious burns as the whole house caught fire and we were taken to the hospital. Sadly, Nokuthaba passed away and this forced me to leave the hospital even without being discharged by authorities so I could grieve,” said Mrs Mbadzi.

Nyasha’s father Mr Rogers Mbadzi who is employed as a security guard in Lupane said the family was struggling to meet Nyasha’s needs hence their appeal. He said it broke his heart to see his once able-bodied girl calling for help whenever she wanted to use the toilet.

“We had an unfortunate incident in 2019 when we lost one of our daughters after an explosion. Two of my daughters and wife have healed but Nyasha has been bed-ridden ever since and we now need to pay for her surgeries to help her recover from some of the damage,” he said.

Mr Mbadzi can be contacted on 0773566295 which is also registered on EcoCash and the family stays at number 5160 Gwabalanda suburb. They also have a Cabs bank account 1004873379 Fife Street branch which members of the public may use. In a letter addressed to the family, Dr Kusezweni Nduku a local surgeon based in Harare, said Nyasha sustained severe burns.

“Unfortunately, the nature of her injuries will require to have several staged sequential operations over a period of months to years in order for us to achieve an optimal result,” said Dr Nduku.

“She will require extensive surgery to both hands, wrists, arms and forearms, Hogzilla, lips, eyes, and back. I have not included the surgery which would be beneficial in terms of the hypertrophic scarring and keloids that she has developed. Optimum outcomes in this type of surgery are also related to the available resources.”

“However, an estimate based on the proposed operations, using the local tariffs and assuming there are no complications would be in the region of ZWL$2 250 000. However, we reiterate that it would be cheaper to use a government institution where all the available expertise is available.” — @thamamoe