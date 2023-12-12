Petty thefts rock City Hall- Bulawayo City Council to fork out $45 million to install CCTV

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, [email protected]

THE BULAWAYO City Council is working on installing a closed-circuit television (CCTV) system at the City Hall to aid in detecting and addressing potential theft incidents as officials have reportedly lost property in the past.

According to the latest council report, councillors granted that funds be released to enable the procurement of surveillance and access systems including a lift for the City Hall building/

“The Town Clerk reported that a few officers at the City Hall building had lost their valuables to theft. In a few cases where the culprits were apprehended, it was discovered that they were individuals from outside the building. As a result, it had become necessary to implement surveillance measures in the City Hall building to aid in detecting and addressing potential future theft incidents,” read the minutes.

“However, given that this cost was not budgeted for, authority was being sought to virement capital funds to fund the surveillance costs. That authority was granted to virement funds to enable the procurement of surveillance and access systems for the City Hall building which has an estimated cost of $45 000 000.”