Pezhuba Pachena clinches fourth Neshamwari provincial title

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

HWANGE-based dance outfit Pezhuba Pachena was named winners of the Matabeleland North Chibuku Neshamwari Dance Festival provincial finals, marking their fourth win at the provincial level.

The group made their debut win in 2016 at an event held in Binga, then in 2019 at competitions held in Victoria Falls, in 2023 again in the resort city, and this year they were crowned winners once more.

Pezhuba Pachena clinched the victory with their performance of the Nambya Nsumbule dance at an event held at New Tavern Beerhall. They were followed by Amakhosikazi from Victoria Falls, who danced Isitshikitsha and secured second place, while Sizofika, also from Victoria Falls, clinched third place with the Mzansi dance. For their efforts, Pezhuba Pachena pocked US$2 500.

One of the group’s founders and directors, Lucky Munzabwa, expressed elation at their hard-earned success: “This win comes after good preparation, commitment, rehearsal, high energy, choreography and proper use of props. In preparations, we use the mark sheet to prepare our act. So, we make sure we meet the required areas and collect maximum points and marks.”

He shared plans to engage other creative sector players to ensure they bring the national coveted title to Matabeleland North province.

“We’re going to strengthen our team and we’ll work extra hard in the rehearsal room. We’ll also engage other artistes and directors because we believe we’re stronger in numbers and through sharing meaningful ideas, we can make the province proud.”

Pezhuba Pachena Cultural Ensemble was formed in May 2012 as an acappella group by friends who worked together and decided to meet after work to rehearse. “Later, we introduced females and started fusing our music with marimba, dance and vocals,” Munzabwa said.

The Hwange-based performing arts ensemble specialises in music, dance and theatre performances that raise awareness on community issues. The ensemble provides employment to artistes in Hwange and Matabeleland North province.

“Our mission is to create daring artistic performances that are memorable, energising, entertaining and provide sustainable employment. The vision is to be a dynamic and vibrant arts group that creates innovative and engaging performances,” added Munzabwa.

Other founding members include Brighton Nyoni, Dingani Ndlovu, Isaac Zulu, Lawrence Nyendwa, Never Ndhlovu and Kennedy Ngoma.

The current members are Matengu Mutabani, Kenrick Chitonje, Tanyala Lupahla, Denis Mwale, Russell Shoko, Michael Ngwenya, Bitros Zulu, Ganizani Banda, Bertha Phiri, Jacqueline Mano, Londokuhle Tshuma, Viviane Nyoni, Ordain Mwembe, Tracy Nyathi and Petronella Mano. —@mthabisi_mthire