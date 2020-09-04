PFA Player of the Year: Liverpool stars dominate shortlist for award

FOUR Liverpool stars dominate the shortlist for the PFA Player of the Year Award.

The recently crowned Premier League champions have Virgil van Dijk, Jordan Henderson, Sadio Mane and Trent Alexander-Arnold on the list of nominees.

Manchester City’s Kevin de Bruyne and Raheem Sterling make up the six-man shortlist.

Liverpool dominated last season, with Jurgen Klopp’s men securing their first Premier League title.

The Reds finished 18 points ahead of City in second and a staggering 33 points ahead of Manchester United in third.

Their title success made Liverpool reigning European, World and Premier League champions.

Klopp’s men had secured the Premier League title with seven games remaining, which broke the previous record of the earliest a team win the league.

Liverpool equalled a number of records last season, including winning 18 consecutive games, winning 32 matches overall and picking up 57 points from a possible 57 at home.

Reds star Henderson and City talisman De Bruyne are the favourites to pick up the PFA Player of the Year award.

Liverpool right-back Alexander-Arnold, meanwhile, has also been named in the men’s young player of the year category.

He will be up against Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood, Mason Mount and Tammy Abraham of Chelsea and Arsenal ace Bukayo Saka.

The winners will be announced on Tuesday.

Men’s player of the year

Trent Alexander-Arnold – Liverpool

Kevin De Bruyne – Manchester City

Jordan Henderson – Liverpool

Sadio Mane- Liverpool

Raheem Sterling – Manchester City

Virgil Van Dijk – Liverpool

Women’s player of the year

Beth England – Chelsea

Sophie Ingle – Chelsea

Kim Little – Arsenal

Vivianne Miedema – Arsenal

Guro Reiten – Chelsea

Ji So-yun – Chelsea

Men’s young player

Tammy Abraham – Chelsea

Trent Alexander-Arnold – Liverpool

Marcus Rashford – Manchester United

Mason Greenwood – Manchester United

Mason Mount – Chelsea

Bukayo Saka – Arsenal

Women’s young player

Erin Cuthbert – Chelsea

Lauren Hemp – Manchester City

Chloe Kelly – Manchester City

Georgia Stanway – Manchester City

Lauren James – Manchester United

Ellie Roebuck – Manchester City

⁃ Express