Pfeka: Weaving dreams into reality…Gems to shine in unique ethnic attire at World Cup

Sikhulekelani Moyo, [email protected]

“THERE is no greater joy than seeing your dreams come to life,” expressed Eglet Mtengwa Nyabvure, a Netherlands-based Zimbabwean fashion designer and the founder of the renowned brand Pfeka. Her exceptional journey has reached new heights as she embarks on dressing the national netball team for this year’s World Cup competition, set to commence on Saturday next week in South Africa.

Nyabvure, hailing from the mesmerising landscapes of Mberengwa, cultivated her passion for fashion design through her yearning for a distinctive wardrobe infused with an African touch.

Nyabvure’s remarkable talent has paved the way for her own designs, ultimately leading to the creation of the iconic Masvingo print, which has securely etched its place on the African fabrics map. Inspired by the splendour of the Great Zimbabwe, the Masvingo print embodies the essence of this ancient architectural marvel.

In an interview, Nyabvure joyfully conveyed that dressing the national team had always been a life-long dream of hers.

Being a former netball player herself, Nyabvure takes immense pleasure in aligning her brand with the national netball team, affectionately known as the Gems. She recalled her deep-rooted connection with the sport since her days in primary school.

“I have been following the Zimbabwean Gems since their World Cup play in 2019. As an ex-netball player myself, it is a sport close to my heart,” she said.

Nyabvure had previously attempted to collaborate with the team in 2021/2022 as their kit designer and manufacturer but encountered unforeseen challenges along the way. Undeterred, in 2022, Pfeka partnered with a UK-based care agency, the Flame Lily, to create a kit that was sponsored for the Under-19 girls, who were in need of appropriate attire for their games at the time.

While the opportunity to dress the national team seemed elusive, fate intervened when Felistus Kwangwa, the captain of the Zimbabwean Gems, reached out to Nyabvure. Kwangwa expressed her admiration for Pfeka’s cool ethnic designs, which uniquely encapsulate the spirit of Zimbabwe, and her desire to purchase kits for the national team.

“She mentioned that she had seen our cool ethnic designs which spoke Zimbabwe and thus would like to buy from us for the national team, the Zim Gems.”

This heartfelt request from Kwangwa was a dream come true for Nyabvure and Pfeka.

Although the main kit for the team had already secured sponsorships, Kwangwa, along with Joyce Takaidza, the team’s goal defender, personally pooled their resources to purchase Pfeka training kits, including vests, leggings, and long-sleeved t-shirts. Recognising the significance of this order, Pfeka offered these kits at a cost, demonstrating their appreciation for the opportunity.

“As a designer, I am over the moon and happy, as this is our vision as Pfeka: to dress and tell the Zimbabwean story through clothes, especially in sports,” Nyabvure excitedly shared.

Drawing inspiration from the Great Zimbabwe and incorporating elements of the Zimbabwean flag, Pfeka meticulously designed the kits, ensuring they truly represented the team’s identity.

“We have added to their kits on our cost our cool Zimbabwean socks, which also carry the beautiful star and bird of Zimbabwe, so they can completely shine on that world platform,” Nyabvure further elaborated.

Taking it a step further, Pfeka fashioned an outfit out of their iconic Masvingo print fabric, featuring prints and patterns inspired by the magnificence of the Great Zimbabwe. This unique attire will be worn by the team during their candle lighting event, adding an extraordinary touch to their World Cup journey.

Overflowing with excitement over these developments in her business, Nyabvure eagerly awaits the team’s arrival in Cape Town, envisioning their radiant presence on the global stage. Believing that dressing well for any competition is a step towards victory, Nyabvure’s passion and dedication shine through.

In addition to her contributions to the national netball team, Nyabvure was recently invited by ZimTrade to share her expertise and offer training to aspiring fashion designers in Bulawayo. During this training, she underlined the importance of leveraging cultural diversity to create niche markets for their products. Nyabvure urged young designers to recognise that buyers nowadays are not merely purchasing a product but investing in the story behind it.