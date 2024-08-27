Phakama Trust launches Cinema for Change to empower Zimbabwean youth through film

Brandon Moyo

PHAKAMA Trust is set to harness the power of film and storytelling to enact positive change in society through their Cinema for Change programme which is open to all Zimbabwean youths.

The Cinema for Change programme is open to all young screenwriters living in Zimbabwe between the ages of 19 and 35. The programme seeks to use the power of film to drive social change, and empower communities through amplifying the voices of the Zimbabwean community through meaningful narratives.

Project coordinator for Cinema for Change, Lesley Masuku said they seek to inspire positive change in communities using the power of film and storytelling. He said there are 10 Sustainable Development Growth (SDGs) that they will be working on and will invite 10 suitable candidates.

“This is an innovative project designed to harness the power of storytelling and filmmaking to address pressing community issues. We are to invite 10 talented screenwriters to each create a short story on one of the 10 selected SDGs for Zimbabwe. Through a collaborative workshop process, these stories will be refined and then produced into compelling short films.

“By amplifying community voices and fostering creative collaborations, this project aims to produce impactful films that not only raise awareness but also inspire meaningful social change development. By focusing on selected SDGs established by the United Nations, screenwriters will create compelling narratives that address the most pressing issues of our time,” said Masuku.

The 10 focus SDGs are no poverty, zero hunger, quality education, gender equality, clean water and sanitation, affordable clean energy, decent work and economic growth, reduced inequality, climate action and peace, justice and institutions.

Masuku said some of the benefits that come with the Cinema for Change programme include professional development for screenwriters, networking opportunities, social impact and recognition.

“Screenwriters will gain exposure and experience working on internationally relevant themes, they will connect with other creatives and industry professionals. They will also be able to contribute to films that make a difference in their communities and beyond while also being a part of a celebrated project that highlights critical global and local issues,” he said.

Participants in the programme will undergo workshops in story development, screenwriting techniques, pitching and feedback, rewriting and editing and industry insights. – @brandon_malvin