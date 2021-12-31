Pharmaceutical company reaches out to rural people

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, Senior Reporter

DISEASE burden remains a huge problem in Zimbabwe with scores wondering if they will survive this or that non-communicable disease, worse now that Covid-19 managed to find its way into the land locked country.

Communicable diseases like HIV still have a grip on many and Covid-19 has done nothing but expose the weak immune systems in the masses.

While other pharmaceutical organisations have cashed in on that reality, Pendulum Pharmaceuticals a wholesale company has taken a different path – investing a greater part of their resources to changing lifestyles.

Founded in 2019 by a group of professionals with a passion in health, the company has even gone a step further in ensuring that even their rural clients have timely access to affordable drugs and services.

Driven by the mantra ‘Your Life Matters’, Pendulum has targeted public institutions who sometimes struggle with resources and made donations just to lighten the burden that members of the public bear while seeking healthcare services.

When they first set foot into the City of Kings last year, they made a US$45 000 worth of medical supplies donation to Mpilo Central Hospital which remains one of the biggest to be made by a single company to the hospital.

Other hospitals, clinics and private health institutions around the country have also benefited from Pendulum’s drive to create healthier communities.

Pendulum has also targeted individual members of the public from all over Zimbabwe with stories that inspire hope and sponsored their medication and hospital bills.

One such is the late cancer activist and Zimpapers Television Network (ZTN) researcher Sihlesenkosi Nyathi who recently lost the battle after being on medication for five years.

The pharmaceutical company did not only help in paying for her medication, but used her story on several platforms including Pendulum in Conversation to inspire hope for other Zimbabweans battling cancer whose prevalence keeps rising daily.

‘Pendulum in conversation’ is a web show that promotes healthy living and from the outbreak of Covid-19, the show has been used to dispel myths and misconceptions and promote Covid-19 vaccinations.

The online show features experts and opinion leaders who take turns to discuss healthcare issues to help members of the public make informed decisions.

In one of the episodes, Bulawayo’s renowned artist Mr Madlela Sikhobokhobo was featured encouraging residents to go out and get vaccinated against Covid-19.

Pendulum warehouse manager Mrs Vimbayi Madzimbamuto said inasmuch as the organisation was there to make profit, they believed that fostering longevity in Zimbabwe would make more business sense.

“While Zimbabwe has made inroads in establishing healthcare infrastructure, much ill health continues to be driven by poor access to medication and professional support services. We have a social responsibility, constitutional opportunity and a moral obligation to help others thereby giving hope to upcoming generations,” she said.

“Our biggest issue isn’t really driven by profit. We wanted to create a solution towards the betterment of the health system including changing lifestyles. We focus on ordinary members and see how best we can change their lives as a company before we can make money from selling medical products. Ideally, people should not take medication when everything else has failed hence we will rather have people well and improving than flocking to institutions to buy medication,” said Mrs Madzimbamuto.

She said the company also promotes selling local products first to boost local production of medical supplies.

Pendulum has two warehouses in Bulawayo and Harare, but the company has sales teams travelling weekly to areas out of the two main cities.

The Bulawayo team covers areas like Plumtree, Kezi, Lupane, Tsholotsho, Nyamandlovu, Chiredzi, Masvingo, Zvishavane, Binga, St Lukes, Beitbridge, Filabusi, Gwanda and Mvuma.

Other areas in the northern region are covered by the Harare teams which include Murehwa, Mutoko, Karoi, Chinhoyi, Mvurwi, Shamva, Marondera, Rusape, inyanga and Chimanimani.

On disease burden, Mrs Madzimbamuto said although everyone is focusing on Covid-19, Pendulum is aiming at helping people deal with NCDs which can be addressed by adjusting lifestyles.

So far Pendulum has managed to sponsor a number of walks, campaigns to create awareness of healthy living across the country.

“Yes we have been so involved in sharing Covid-19 messages given we had a lot of fake news making rounds on social media but also understand there are many diseases which need attention. Our corporate social responsibility also involves campaigns on how to adopt healthy habits like exercise, eating well, drinking enough water just as basic to a healthier life,” she said.

Mrs Madzimbamuto added for the country to continue thriving, there was a need for investing not only in medicines but healthier lifestyles so that there is more productivity which will in turn foster economic development. – @thamamoe