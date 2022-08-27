Phew, that was close!. . . South Africa hand Zimbabwe World Cup lifeline

Brandon Moyo, Sports Reporter

SOUTH AFRICA’S 74-43 victory over Zambia kept Zimbabwe’s hopes of qualifying to the 2023 Netball World Cup alive after the Gems lost their Africa Netball World Cup Qualifier semi-final clash to Malawi yesterday in Pretoria South Africa.

South Africa as the hosts of next year’s World Cup are guaranteed automatic qualification . Had they lost to Zambia, Zimbabwe would have missed out on a ticket to Cape Town, the host city of the world’s biggest netball tournament.

The Gems’ 62-41 defeat in the semi-final match, meant World Cup qualification was no longer within their control.

Zimbabwe’s loss will be rendered mute should they beat Zambia in the third-place play-off match today. The winner will book their spot in next year’s World Cup.

Meanwhile, Malawi brought the high-flying Gems back to earth with a dominant display that Zimbabwe failed to match. The Malawians dominated from the start of the match finishing the first quarter 14-8 after playing a good passing game. They maintained the lead throughout the match.

Malawi scored 18 more points in the second quarter to take their total to 32 with Zimbabwe only adding 10 points to their first quarter. Malawi went into the half-time break leading 32-18.

The Gems started the third quarter of the match on a high note, scoring three early points, but Malawi responded ruthlessly to take the third quarter 44-28.

Despite not having the result they wanted, the Gems closed off a tough day in the park by playing good netball but the Malawian Queens managed to claim a 21-point victory.

Zimbabwe, who made their World Cup debut in Liverpool, England in 2019 will be looking to make it two successive World Cup appearances in Cape Town next year.