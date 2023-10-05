PhosAgro Group joins UN Global Compact’s new Forward Faster initiative

Business Writer

RUSSIA’S vertically integrated company and one of the world’s leading producers of mineral phosphorous fertilizers- PhosAgro Group has joined the UN Global Compact’s new Forward Faster initiative, aimed at achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) more quickly.

The initiative, launched on the sidelines of the recently held UN General Assembly, seeks to unite the efforts of the most socially responsible companies around the world.

In a statement, PhosAgro chief executive officer, Mr Mikhail Rybnikov said joining the new initiative of the UN Global Compact for faster achievement of the SDGs confirms PhosAgro’s commitment to introducing sustainable practices in all aspects of the company’s activities.

“Issues of environmental responsibility, including respect for water resources, energy efficiency, minimisation of environmental impacts and climate change mitigation, are an integral part of PhosAgro’s development strategy”.

PhosAgro has been conferred the status of a Global Compact LEAD company for its commitment to the principles of responsible business conduct. At present, only 37 of the world’s leading companies have this status.

PhosAgro, as a member of the Water Resilience Coalition, will contribute to the accelerated achievement of SDG 6 (Ensure access to water and sanitation for all) under the Faster Forward initiative by expanding sustainable water use practices.