PhosAgro increases exports to Africa by 74 percent

Volkhov – PhosAgro Group, one of the world’s largest producers of phosphate-based fertilisers, increased its fertiliser shipments to African countries by 74 percent in the first six months of 2024.

At a Press briefing for prominent African media, PhosAgro’s Deputy CEO for Sales and Marketing, Mr Mikhail Sterkin, highlighted the strong demand for the Company’s products in 100 countries around the world, including 21 in Africa. Over the past decade, PhosAgro’s exports have nearly doubled to 8.6 million tonnes.

“We are the largest Russian supplier of fertilisers to African countries, accounting for 33 percent of total exports of all mineral fertilisers. We are committed to strengthening food security on the continent. Over the past five years alone, we have increased shipments to Africa nearly fivefold, from 118 000 tonnes in 2018 to 557 000 tonnes in 2023. We have continued increasing supplies to Africa this year, with deliveries to African countries in the first half of 2024 rising 74 percent year-on-year to 300 000 tonnes,” Mr Sterkin told reporters.

PhosAgro’s Deputy CEO stressed that Africa is a key focus for the Company’s international growth strategy: in the next five years, PhosAgro expects to double its deliveries to the continent.

“The launch of our new plant here in Volkhov enhances our capacity to export our products to Africa. The plant, with a production capacity of one million tonnes, is located near Baltic ports, which are focused on exporting products to friendly countries,” Mr Sterkin added.

With its extensive product line, PhosAgro is well positioned to address the specific needs of African regions, offering customers the best solutions while also making a significant contribution to the continent’s food security.

It has 220 laboratories across 54 countries that assess the quality and safety of fertilisers and monitor soil conditions. To date, more than 11 000 farmers from 20 developing countries have already participated in the project. Approximately 4 500 farmers from over 20 African countries have received training through the programme. The programme will be expanded this year to include even more new African farmers.

“Another key aspect of our humanitarian efforts is sharing knowledge about sustainable agriculture through advanced educational tools. Last year, we launched an international platform called Pro Agro Lectorium, available in English and Portuguese and based on our Russian-language educational programme. Over the past year, it has evolved into a truly global educational hub for advanced agricultural technologies. Pro Agro Lectorium has been recognised as an official educational platform by the Agribusiness Working Group of the BRICS Business Council. In addition to BRICS, its work is supported by experts from the FAO, the International Union of Soil Sciences and world-renowned scientists,” said Mr Sterkin.

University students can use PhosAgro’s platform to access the latest knowledge in the field of agrochemistry and to gain insights into their future profession. Graduates can use the lectures available on the site to get a head start in their careers, teachers can update their knowledge and engage in self-study and farmers can undertake additional training.

PhosAgro’s educational platform is constantly expanding, said Mr Sterkin.

Nearly 60 leading academicians and practitioners from around the world, including 9 speakers from African countries, have recorded more than 420 lectures on agricultural science and agrochemistry, crop and livestock farming, innovation and digitalisation in agriculture, economics and responsible agriculture. In collaboration with its African partners, PhosAgro is integrating its online platform into the educational process for African students. Nine cooperation agreements have already been signed with African universities.

During their tour, the journalists also visited both the Fifteenth Element corporate museum and exhibition centre, where they learned about the site’s history, and St Andrew’s Cathedral, which the Company built as part of its Spiritual Revival programme to promote cultural and spiritual values. The press tour concluded with a visit to the Staraya Ladoga Museum-Reserve.