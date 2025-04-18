PIB targets 20percent pork production increase

Felistas Tavarera

THE Pig Industry Board (PIB) has unveiled plans to boost pork production by 20 percent from 18 700 tonnes in 2024 to 22 500 tonnes by the end of 2025, goaded by increasing market demand.

PIB chief executive officer, Dr Sharai Ncube, revealed this recently during a tour of their operations to identify challenges and opportunities for growth.

“We managed to produce 18 700 tonnes of pork last year, a slight drop from our target of 19 500 tonnes.

“By end of 2025 we have set a new target of 22 500 tonnes of pork through registered abattoirs and we are optimistic of achieving this due to favourable conditions and industry drive,” she said.

She said the actual production figures for 2024 may be higher than recorded, as some farmers sell their pork outside registered abattoirs.

Dr Ncube underscored the importance of improving infrastructure to meet the increasing demand for breeding stock and enhance animal welfare too.

“The board is actively exploring solutions to address feed shortages, which may compromise the sustainability of pig farming in the region”.

Speaking during the tour, Lands, Agriculture, Water, Fisheries and Rural Development Deputy Minister, Davis Marapira emphasised the need for modernisation of infrastructure to improve productivity and efficiency.

“From the visit of PIB structures, we feel that some rooms are excessively hot during day and similarly cold at night. We need rooms where there are good temperatures and a controlled heating system.

“As a nation, we believe we can exceed our production goals, but we need to focus on revamping our infrastructure and addressing the challenges posed by feed unavailability.

“With a capacity to slaughter 15 to 20 pigs per day, PIB must aim to increase efficiency and production rates,” Dep Min Marapira urged.

PIB must also aim for a target of servicing 60 female pigs monthly to ensure a steady supply of piglets, he encouraged.

Dep Min Marapira said as the country sought to stabilise and grow its pig industry, stakeholders must collaborate and utilise available resources to maximise production and meet the rising demand for pork both locally and internationally. The Government is also determined to provide the right policies, he further observed.

“PIB needs irrigation and the available water source is 4,3 kilometres away, so we have to help them secure centre pivots in order that they at least can grow 100 hectares of feed for their stock. PIB also needs additional land to grow feed for their increased sows,” he said.

PIB offers research and training programmes to farmers aimed at improving their farming practices and provides high quality breeding material to help farmers improve their stock.

It also provides national quarantine services at no charge for those importing breeding materials. They produce pigs, which are sold to farmers for production purposes.

Zimbabwe has the Large White, Landrace and Duroc breeds and is of late importing new bloodlines from South Africa that can adapt to the feeding regime where every kilogramme of feed they consume will add value to their body weight.